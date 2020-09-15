California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 707,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.21% of CBRE Group worth $31,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBRE. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $304,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CBRE traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.24. 3,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. CBRE Group Inc has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.46.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.96%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

