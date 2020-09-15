California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,701 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 48,233 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.20% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $32,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 359,587 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,137,000 after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,374,997 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $96,454,000 after purchasing an additional 285,276 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.8% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 224.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Argus raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.36.

PXD traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,521. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $159.01. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.13.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

