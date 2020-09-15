California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,618 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $37,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 141,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,414,000 after purchasing an additional 33,724 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 90,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 342,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,902,000 after acquiring an additional 39,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $769,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.27.

NYSE ARE traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.93. 242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,165. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.53 and its 200-day moving average is $157.35. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $177.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $436.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.92 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $1,333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,449 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.34, for a total transaction of $1,743,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 126,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,088,529.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,131 shares of company stock valued at $16,473,530 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

