California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,136 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Realty Income worth $37,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Realty Income by 714.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 20,100.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 131,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 59.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.23.

O stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.07. 841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,979,968. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.81.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $414.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.77 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a sep 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 84.34%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.