California State Teachers Retirement System Has $31.39 Million Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,136 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of CDW worth $31,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CDW by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 75.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of CDW by 43.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $113.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.40. CDW has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut CDW from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CDW from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.89.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

