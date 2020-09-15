California State Teachers Retirement System Has $33.93 Million Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Incyte were worth $33,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 248.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Incyte from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.86.

Incyte stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,089. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $110.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.36. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, insider Paul Trower sold 6,943 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $763,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,154,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,368 shares of company stock valued at $26,711,586 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

