California State Teachers Retirement System Has $35.68 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,138 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $35,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on LYB shares. ValuEngine raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.87.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,101. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.