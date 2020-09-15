California State Teachers Retirement System Has $36.30 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Akamai Technologies worth $36,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 211.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $291,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,964. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $383,512.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,078 shares of company stock worth $1,987,070. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.57. 2,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.18 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.40.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $794.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AKAM. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.