California State Teachers Retirement System Has $36.64 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of AMETEK worth $36,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in AMETEK by 3.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 36.0% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.4% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 62.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 55.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $1,675,456.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,550.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $1,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,501,192.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,109 shares of company stock worth $12,106,094. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AME traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $102.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,091. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.29. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $103.94.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.87 million. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AMETEK from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.54.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.