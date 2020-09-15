California State Teachers Retirement System Has $38.43 Million Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $38,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 36.8% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $75,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $162.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,601. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $173.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.56.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,836.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.69.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.