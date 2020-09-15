California State Teachers Retirement System Has $40.29 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,444 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,326 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Palo Alto Networks worth $40,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,267,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $434,521,000 after acquiring an additional 343,350 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $193,798,000 after acquiring an additional 283,710 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 455.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $64,429,000 after acquiring an additional 230,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,999,000 after acquiring an additional 216,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PANW traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.82. 864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,362. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.30 and its 200-day moving average is $217.59. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $275.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, FBN Securities lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.32.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total transaction of $2,753,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 960,501 shares in the company, valued at $220,406,164.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $323,981.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 105,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,713,587.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,328 shares of company stock valued at $16,477,832 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

