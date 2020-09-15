California State Teachers Retirement System Has $42.20 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Cintas worth $42,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cintas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,874,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,941 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 822,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,970,000 after purchasing an additional 155,686 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 733,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 663,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,233,000 after purchasing an additional 30,786 shares during the period. 64.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $329.10. 2,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,097. The company’s 50 day moving average is $318.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.17. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $344.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.70.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

