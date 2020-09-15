California State Teachers Retirement System Has $42.85 Million Stock Holdings in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,488 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Okta worth $42,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.75.

In other Okta news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.94, for a total transaction of $7,535,449.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 159,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.87, for a total transaction of $31,747,805.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,962,535.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 449,736 shares of company stock valued at $91,981,019 over the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,672. Okta Inc has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $231.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The business had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Okta’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.