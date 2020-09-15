California State Teachers Retirement System Has $43.01 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,785 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,128 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Best Buy worth $43,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,346,566 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,561,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,640 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 34.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $230,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,966 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 26.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,899,726 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $222,287,000 after acquiring an additional 819,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $217,385,000 after acquiring an additional 105,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 65.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,221,797 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $203,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $109.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,085. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.63 and a 200-day moving average of $83.14.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

In other news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $7,337,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 179,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,261,835.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 290,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $24,889,229.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 831,230 shares of company stock worth $73,599,179 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBY. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.48.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

