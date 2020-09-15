California State Teachers Retirement System Has $43.37 Million Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,811 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 4,988 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Xilinx worth $43,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Xilinx by 39.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 3,427 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total transaction of $348,183.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $673,312.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,045.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,763 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XLNX stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $112.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.91.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $726.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.22 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 45.37%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XLNX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.10.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

