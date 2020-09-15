California State Teachers Retirement System Makes New Investment in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,558,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,630,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Carrier Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

NYSE CARR traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,264,764. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.13. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $31.24.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

