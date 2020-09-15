California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 17,271 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,271 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Ball worth $41,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 27.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,056,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 79.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 553,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,816,000 after purchasing an additional 246,079 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 906,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,600,000 after purchasing an additional 22,759 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 169.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In related news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $231,648.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,416,996.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLL stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,600. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $84.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.54.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

