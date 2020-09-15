California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 6,001 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Ameren worth $35,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hayden Royal LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in Ameren by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 45,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEE traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.40. 2,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,043. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.90 and its 200-day moving average is $75.56. Ameren Corp has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $87.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEE. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

