California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,359,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,257 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Corteva worth $36,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 24,927,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,800,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086,514 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,343,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,068,000 after purchasing an additional 402,160 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Corteva by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 18,348,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,229,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,851,000 after purchasing an additional 258,155 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 6,321,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.53.

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.16. 11,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,953,273. Corteva has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $50,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $50,652.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,010 shares of company stock valued at $227,172. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.