California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,214,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 159,748 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Williams Companies worth $42,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 167.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 168.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 93.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMB. Mizuho upped their price target on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 18,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,363,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.56, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.80. Williams Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $25.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average is $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

