California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 16,012 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,360,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,012 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Corning worth $35,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank increased its position in Corning by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Corning by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 28,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $918,239.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,128 shares in the company, valued at $5,356,283.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $1,056,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,386.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,762 shares of company stock worth $5,812,645. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $32.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,063,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.43 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.53. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $33.86.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

