California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 21,323 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,323 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Marriott International worth $40,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,935,000 after purchasing an additional 55,893 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,017,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700,749. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Marriott International Inc has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $153.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.43 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.