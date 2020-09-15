California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,425 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,425 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Hilton Hotels worth $35,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 69.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 178.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Hotels stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $92.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,737. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 769.25, a PEG ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.31. Hilton Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.30). Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 86.95%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hilton Hotels from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Nomura boosted their price target on Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Hilton Hotels in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hilton Hotels from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

