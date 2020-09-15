California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 952 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,009 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Citrix Systems worth $37,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,528 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.3% during the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 3,100 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,311 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 28.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 538 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTXS. Barclays upgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.77.

Shares of CTXS stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,477. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $94.17 and a one year high of $173.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.23.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $882,648.04. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 19,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $2,680,314.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,948 shares of company stock worth $5,531,266 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

