California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Keysight Technologies worth $33,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 245,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,768,000 after acquiring an additional 22,449 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS traded up $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $95.86. 2,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.34. Keysight Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $77.93 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.86 and its 200-day moving average is $96.55. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.90.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.