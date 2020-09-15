Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,079 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Billings Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,130,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 637,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,972,000 after purchasing an additional 68,983 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.1% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE COF traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $73.24. 59,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,177,416. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.73 and a 200 day moving average of $64.61. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $107.59. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 3.31%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

