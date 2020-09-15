Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) PT Raised to C$1.65

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CS. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.30 to C$1.45 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.85 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.55 to C$1.70 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.60 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.49.

Shares of Capstone Mining stock opened at C$1.38 on Friday. Capstone Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.33 and a 12-month high of C$1.45. The company has a market cap of $552.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.79.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

