CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the August 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In related news, VP Alfredo Gomez bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,007.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David Kanen sold 623,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $5,524,661.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,130 shares of company stock worth $202,027 and have sold 1,335,904 shares worth $11,803,796. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 4.2% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 447,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 17,887 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 354,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 44,133 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,006,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the second quarter valued at $1,623,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CarParts.com in the second quarter worth $1,414,000. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average of $7.36. The company has a market cap of $452.86 million, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 2.69. CarParts.com has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $118.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.92 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.97%. Equities research analysts predict that CarParts.com will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

