Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,439,000 after purchasing an additional 36,034 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 5.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 18.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 14.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. BidaskClub raised Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $177.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.50.

Shares of CASY stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.26. 6,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.74. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $183.45.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total transaction of $140,410.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

