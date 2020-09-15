Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 108.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 128.2% in the second quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 52.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BofA Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.11.

NYSE:CAT traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,331. The stock has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $155.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.57.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

