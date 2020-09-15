CDTi Advanced Materials Inc (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CDTi Advanced Materials Inc (OTCMKTS:CDTI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CDTI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.19. 2,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,248. CDTi Advanced Materials has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.

CDTi Advanced Materials Company Profile

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.

