CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Hits $0.0045

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and $649,441.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, RightBTC, LATOKEN and IDEX. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00044589 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005910 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $481.68 or 0.04439724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004960 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00057749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00036280 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009249 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, LATOKEN, IDEX, Bancor Network and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

