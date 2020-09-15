Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Short Interest Down 35.6% in August

Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 817,700 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the August 15th total of 1,269,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.1 days.

CAGDF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cormark upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised their target price on Centerra Gold from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAGDF traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.81. 15,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,930. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $14.66.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

