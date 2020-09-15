Chainlink Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for approximately $11.51 or 0.00106587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Gate.io, Radar Relay and Coinbase. Chainlink has a market cap of $4.03 billion and $1.25 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00048589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00262258 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.17 or 0.01520587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000265 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00193502 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,263.12 or 3.72924907 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. Chainlink’s official message board is blog.chain.link. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Mercatox, Coinbase, IDEX, Binance, Huobi, Radar Relay and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

