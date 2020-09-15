Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $235.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. traded as high as $226.48 and last traded at $225.38, with a volume of 1485 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $220.01.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $213.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.74.

In related news, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 2,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.24, for a total transaction of $501,460.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,862.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.65, for a total transaction of $217,650.00. Insiders have sold 4,252 shares of company stock worth $918,315 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.1% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.1% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 16.0% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.31. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $682.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

