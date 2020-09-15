Check Cap (CHEK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Check Cap (NASDAQ: CHEK):

9/11/2020 – Check Cap was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

9/10/2020 – Check Cap was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock.

9/3/2020 – Check Cap was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/2/2020 – Check Cap was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock.

8/26/2020 – Check Cap was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/25/2020 – Check Cap was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock.

8/19/2020 – Check Cap was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/18/2020 – Check Cap was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock.

7/28/2020 – Check Cap was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

CHEK stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,327. Check Cap Ltd has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Check Cap Ltd will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

