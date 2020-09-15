Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHEF. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. National Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.88.

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $17.11 on Friday. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.72 million, a PE ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 29,663 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 19.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 33.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 59,399 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 236.7% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 45,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 32,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 22.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

