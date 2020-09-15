China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Shares Gap Down to $1.19

Shares of China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ:CHNR) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.19, but opened at $1.13. China Natural Resources shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 15,618 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded China Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05.

About China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

