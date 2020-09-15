CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Insider Acquires C$63,920.00 in Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,920.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,296,900 shares in the company, valued at C$2,921,892.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,472.00.

On Monday, August 31st, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 59,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,810.00.

On Friday, August 28th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,265.00.

On Monday, August 24th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 31,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,740.00.

On Thursday, August 20th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,092.50.

On Monday, August 17th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,081.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,081.00.

On Thursday, August 6th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,060.99.

On Tuesday, August 4th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,081.00.

On Friday, July 31st, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,081.00.

Shares of TSE:MBA opened at C$0.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.50. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.40 and a twelve month high of C$0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.93 million and a PE ratio of 9.47.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$13.65 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that CIBT Education Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.22 price objective on shares of CIBT Education Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training.

