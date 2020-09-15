CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Receives $39.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CIR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

NYSE:CIR opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $542.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.45. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $46.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $186.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.95 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 25.29% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. Equities analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in CIRCOR International during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,478,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the second quarter worth $3,427,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 15.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 31,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International in the second quarter valued at $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

