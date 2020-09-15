Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,691 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,718,681,000 after buying an additional 26,179,953 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after buying an additional 24,469,149 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,881,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,069,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,232,000 after buying an additional 7,663,550 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,944,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.55. 472,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,002,463. The stock has a market cap of $170.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average is $43.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.91.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

