CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Receives $29.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in CIT Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIT stock opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.53. CIT Group has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $48.96.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CIT Group will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

