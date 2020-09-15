Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Receives $202.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.93.

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Clorox from $256.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Clorox by 25.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 212,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,512,000 after acquiring an additional 43,395 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 26.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 72,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,906,000 after buying an additional 15,214 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter worth $9,619,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 81.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 707,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,265,000 after buying an additional 318,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $217.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Clorox has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $239.87. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.23.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Clorox will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

