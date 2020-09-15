CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Short Interest Up 83.3% in August

CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBGPY traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.60. 1,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,367. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.32. CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $45.37.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CBGPY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Investec lowered CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

