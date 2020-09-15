COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Update

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

CCHGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

OTCMKTS CCHGY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,871. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.55. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

