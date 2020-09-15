Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

CODA stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.96. 56,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,719. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 6.08. Coda Octopus Group has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Coda Octopus Group news, major shareholder Bryan Ezralow sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $74,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

