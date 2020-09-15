Color Platform Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Color Platform token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Color Platform has a market cap of $1.94 million and $14,858.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,849.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.86 or 0.02155530 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.06 or 0.00747145 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00012944 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000585 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en.

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

