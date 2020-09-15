Comparing Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) & Teekay (NYSE:TK)

Teekay (NYSE:TK) and Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Teekay alerts:

Teekay has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ardmore Shipping has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Teekay and Ardmore Shipping’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay $1.92 billion 0.13 -$310.58 million N/A N/A Ardmore Shipping $230.04 million 0.52 -$22.86 million ($0.28) -12.86

Ardmore Shipping has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teekay.

Profitability

This table compares Teekay and Ardmore Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay -10.53% 2.86% 0.93% Ardmore Shipping 6.64% 5.12% 2.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.6% of Teekay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Ardmore Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Teekay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Teekay and Ardmore Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay 0 0 0 0 N/A Ardmore Shipping 1 1 1 0 2.00

Ardmore Shipping has a consensus price target of $6.95, suggesting a potential upside of 93.06%. Given Ardmore Shipping’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ardmore Shipping is more favorable than Teekay.

Summary

Ardmore Shipping beats Teekay on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2018, its fleet consisted of 155 vessels. The company serves energy and utility companies, oil traders, large oil and LNG consumers, petroleum product producers, government agencies, and various other entities that depend upon marine transportation. Teekay Corporation was founded in 1973 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.