Comparing CHINA RESOURES/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) and COMPANHIA PARAN/S (OTCMKTS:ELPVY)

CHINA RESOURES/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) and COMPANHIA PARAN/S (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

CHINA RESOURES/ADR has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COMPANHIA PARAN/S has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of CHINA RESOURES/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CHINA RESOURES/ADR and COMPANHIA PARAN/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHINA RESOURES/ADR N/A N/A N/A COMPANHIA PARAN/S 17.67% 16.72% 7.78%

Dividends

CHINA RESOURES/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. COMPANHIA PARAN/S pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. CHINA RESOURES/ADR pays out 47.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CHINA RESOURES/ADR and COMPANHIA PARAN/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHINA RESOURES/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A COMPANHIA PARAN/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CHINA RESOURES/ADR and COMPANHIA PARAN/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHINA RESOURES/ADR $8.65 billion 0.64 $840.93 million $2.62 6.56 COMPANHIA PARAN/S $3.95 billion 0.74 $504.25 million N/A N/A

CHINA RESOURES/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than COMPANHIA PARAN/S.

Summary

COMPANHIA PARAN/S beats CHINA RESOURES/ADR on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CHINA RESOURES/ADR Company Profile

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Thermal Power, Renewable Energy, and Coal Mining. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 38 coal-fired power plants, 76 wind farms, 14 photovoltaic power plants, 2 hydroelectric plants, and 2 gas-fired plants with total attributable operational generation capacity of 36,077MW. It also produces, processes, and sells coal; and undertakes coastal thermal power, heat and power combined generation, coal-electricity integration, and other projects. In addition, the company engages in the power sale, distribution network construction and operation, distributed energy resource, and other businesses. Further, it provides various energy solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong, and is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited is a subsidiary of CRH (Power) Limited.

COMPANHIA PARAN/S Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 394 municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, Internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband Internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 39,377 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 812 kilometers in the State of Paraná. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

