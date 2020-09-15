Comparing DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) & Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)

DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DNB Financial and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

DNB Financial has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.1% of DNB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of DNB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DNB Financial and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNB Financial $51.37 million 3.90 $10.68 million $2.48 18.63 Pacific Mercantile Bancorp $71.26 million 1.13 $5.68 million $0.24 15.08

DNB Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DNB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DNB Financial and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNB Financial 20.19% 9.48% 0.96% Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 2.36% 1.09% 0.11%

Summary

DNB Financial beats Pacific Mercantile Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

DNB Financial Company Profile

DNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for DNB First, National Association that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers deposit products, including money market, savings, demand, and NOW accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, including IRAs and brokered deposits. It also provides loan products comprising fixed and variable rate loans; funds for the purchase of business property or ventures, working capital lines, small business administration loans, and lease financing for equipment and for various other purposes; and home equity and home mortgages, as well as term loans for the purchase of consumer goods. In addition, it offers cash management, remote capture, Internet banking, letters of credit, and other lending services, as well as commercial sweep accounts; and various investment and insurance products, such as fixed and variable annuities, 401(k) plans and rollovers, stocks, self-directed and managed IRAs, bonds, mutual funds, brokerage, long term care insurance, 529 college savings plans, life insurance, separately managed investment accounts, disability insurance, and self-employed pension plans. Further, the company provides wealth management and trust services to individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; investment and fiduciary services, such as investment management, investment advisory, estate settlement, client bill paying, custody, financial planning, corporate trustee/trust administration, and power of attorney and guardian of the estate capacities; and safekeeping and other depository services, as well as securities brokerage and ATM services. It operates through 15 community offices located in Chester, Delaware, and Philadelphia counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1860 and is based in Downingtown, Pennsylvania.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits. It also offers various loan products, such as commercial loans and credit lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration guaranteed business loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, working capital lines of credit and asset based lending, growth capital loans, equipment financing, letters of credit, and corporate credit cards. In addition, the company provides cash and treasury management solutions, automated clearinghouse payment and wire solutions, fraud protection services, remote deposit capture services, courier services, and online banking services; and letters of credit and import/export financing services. As of March 6, 2019, it operated seven locations in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Bernardino counties, Southern California. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

